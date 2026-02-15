President Zelenskyy underscores Europe's vital role in funding Ukraine's air defences. Meanwhile, the European Parliament has approved a new EUR 90 billion loan package to support Ukraine's defence and budget amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy on European-Funded PURL Program

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday underscored the critical role of European-backed military support in sustaining Ukraine's air defences against Russian missile attacks, as he addressed global leaders during the Munich Security Conference, 2026.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the PURL program enables Ukraine to purchase Patriot air defence missiles and other weapons from the United States and partners to shield civilians from Russian strikes. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2022677294439866566

"PURL is the program that allows us to buy Patriot missiles in the U.S. and other weapons that protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said, adding that most air defence missiles capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles are supplied under the initiative.

He noted that the program is funded by European financial backing. "Europe is paying for our ability to stop ballistic attacks. Thanks to everyone who helps us," he said.

Zelenskyy described the strain on Ukraine's air defence units amid the ongoing war with Russia, saying one of the most difficult moments for a wartime leader is hearing that air defence stocks have been depleted after repelling an attack, with intelligence warning of another imminent strike.

"Sometimes we manage to deliver new missiles for our Patriots or NASAMS just before an attack, and sometimes at the very last moment," he said, referring to US-made MIM-104 Patriot systems and NASAMS batteries used by Ukraine to intercept aerial threats.

The Ukrainian leader thanked European governments for investing in PURL and other joint defense initiatives, calling their support vital to Ukraine's continued resistance against Russia. He also paid tribute to Ukrainian soldiers and logistics teams who have maintained air defence operations throughout nearly four years of full-scale war.

"I'm proud of our soldiers who repel Russian attacks, and of our logistics teams who have kept this system working for four years," Zelenskyy said. "It is the courage and resilience of Ukrainians that make the difference. Our people deserve gratitude. They deserve respect."

EU Approves EUR 90 Billion Loan Package

Earlier, the European Parliament approved the EUR 90 billion loan package to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, which will enter its fourth year this month.

In a vote held on Wednesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) adopted three legislative proposals enabling the EU to provide financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, designed to address Ukraine's urgent financing needs as the conflict enters its fifth year.

According to the European Parliament's press release, EUR 30 billion will be allocated to macro-financial assistance and budgetary support through the EU's Ukraine Facility, while the remaining EUR 60 billion will be directed towards strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, including the procurement of military equipment.

The funds are intended to ensure timely access to critical defence products, primarily sourced from Ukrainian, EU, and European Economic Area (EEA)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA) defence industries. "If certain defence material is not immediately available from these countries for urgent delivery to Ukraine, a set of targeted derogations will apply to sourcing them from other countries," the release stated.

Funding Conditions and Repayment Details

The release further noted that the financial assistance will be disbursed in accordance with a financing strategy prepared by Ukraine and assessed by the European Commission, subject to approval by the European Council and that the funding will be conditional on Ukraine's continued commitment to democratic governance, the rule of law, protection of human rights, and anti-corruption reforms.

The loan will be financed through common EU borrowing on capital markets and guaranteed by the EU's long-term budget. "The Commission has estimated the debt service costs at around EUR1 billion for 2027 and around EUR3 billion per year from 2028. Ukraine will be liable for the repayment of the principal of the loan once it receives war reparations from Russia," the release added.

The legislative acts were adopted under Parliament's urgent procedure to facilitate rapid assistance. The proposal for the Ukraine support loan was approved with 458 votes in favour, 140 against, and 44 abstentions. Amendments to the Ukraine Facility and the 2021-2027 EU long-term budget (MFF) also secured majority backing.

The package now requires formal adoption by the Council before the European Commission can disburse the first tranche, expected early in the second quarter of 2026.

Reacting to the decision, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Parliament for its support. In a post on X, he said, "It is important that this is precisely the signal that must be sent to the aggressor. Ukraine will endure and can protect lives. Europe is united and strong, and it supports Ukraine. And all of this is funded by the very funds that Russia must repay."

The EUR 90 billion support loan was agreed upon at the European Council meeting in Brussels in December 2025 and formally presented by the European Commission on January 14. The amount is intended to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's projected financial needs for the period concerned. (ANI)