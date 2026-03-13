US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dismissed threats from Iran's new Supreme Leader to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. He stated the US is fully prepared to ensure freedom of navigation and has plans for every contingency Iran might attempt.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday dismissed concerns over the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's, call for a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia, saying the US is fully prepared to ensure freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway. Speaking alongside the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, during a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said, "As the world is seeing, they are exercising sheer desperation in the Strait of Hormuz - something we're dealing with; we have been dealing with it. Don't need to worry about it."

"The only thing prohibiting transit in the strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping," the US War Secretary added. Addressing Khamenei's threats over using the blockade as leverage by the Islamic Regime and identifying sites that were claimed to be vulnerable to future strikes, Hegseth said, "We've heard them talk about taking various measures, and we're planning for all of them. We have a plan for every option here."

"That's not a strait we're gonna allow to remain contested," he added.

Iran's new Supreme Leader calls for blockade

The remarks come amid rising tensions in West Asia, following Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's first address as Iran's new Supreme Leader, in which he called for a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global energy shipments.

Earlier on Thursday, the newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran struck a tone of defiance in his first address to the Iranian people, calling for the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. "Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

He also said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable to future strikes from the Islamic Republic. "Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he added.

Conflict escalates after Ali Khamenei's killing

The conflict in the region escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

The new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, further vowed vengeance for the death of his father and others in strikes. (ANI)