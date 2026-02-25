UP CM Yogi Adityanath met Japan's Foreign Minister and leaders from Honda and Suzuki in Tokyo to boost investment in the state. Discussions focused on trade, technology, EVs, and setting up new manufacturing and R&D facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi meets Japan Foreign Minister to boost ties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. In a post on X, the embassy stated that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in various fields.

The embassy highlighted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a strong foundation for enhancing bilateral ties and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership. In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, held a productive meeting with Japan Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between UP and Japan in various fields. India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides the strong foundation for enhancing bilateral ties on all fronts and advancing the Next Generation State-Prefecture Partnership." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2026589790112542848?s=20

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the meeting, stated that they exchanged views on further strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan collaboration across trade, investment, technology and strategic engagement. In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Met with Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Tokyo today. Exchanged views on further strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Japan collaboration across trade, investment, technology and strategic engagement."

The Japanese minister expressed appreciation for the partnership between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh, and stated that he would encourage Japanese companies to invest in the state. "The Hon. Minister stated that he would encourage Japanese companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh and expressed his deep appreciation for the partnership between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi said.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to deepen ties with Japan, CM Yogi said, "Reaffirmed our commitment to deepening this partnership in line with the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

He expressed confidence that stronger Uttar Pradesh-Japan collaboration would unlock new avenues of growth, innovation, and shared prosperity. "I am confident that stronger Uttar Pradesh-Japan collaboration will unlock new avenues of growth, innovation and shared prosperity," CM Yogi stated https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026605352867823998?s=20

Engagements with Automotive Majors

Meeting with Honda

CM Yogi also met the senior leadership of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Tokyo today, seeking to boost the company's presence in the state. In a post on X, CM Yogi said he discussed strengthening the long-standing partnership between Honda and Uttar Pradesh with Noriya Kaihara, Director and Executive Vice President of Honda. Kaihara reaffirmed Honda's commitment to India, highlighting the company's focus on electric, hybrid, and clean mobility solutions. The two sides also explored setting up an R&D facility in Uttar Pradesh for next-generation mobility. CM Yogi invited Honda to restart its Greater Noida plant, particularly for EV and hybrid technologies, assuring full support from the state government. In a post on X, he said, "Met the senior leadership of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Tokyo today to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Noriya Kaihara, Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer, reaffirmed Honda's strong presence in the state and shared the company's growing footprint in India, along with its global commitment to electric, hybrid and clean mobility solutions. The possibility of establishing an R&D facility in Uttar Pradesh for next-generation mobility was also discussed. Invited Honda to re-examine restarting its Greater Noida plant, particularly for EV and hybrid technologies, and assured full support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for seamless facilitation and expansion." https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026603360384921716?s=20

Talks with Suzuki

CM Yogi also met the senior leadership of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Tokyo, including Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kenichi Ayukawa, Koichi Suzuki, Takeuchi and Rahul Bharti, to further deepen industrial collaboration with Uttar Pradesh. In a post on X, he said, "Discussed Suzuki's plans to enter the renewable energy sector through a proposed Compressed Bio-Gas plant in the state, along with expansion of its supplier ecosystem to strengthen the automotive value chain and generate employment. Also spoke of the vision to double Maruti Suzuki's production capacity in India from 20 lakh to 40 lakh vehicles annually. Offered land at competitive rates in Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority for renewable energy projects and suitable land parcels across Uttar Pradesh for development of auto clusters, reinforcing our shared vision of sustainable industrial growth and green mobility." https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026601896484680099?s=20

CM Yogi interacts with Indian community in Japan

Furthermore, CM Yogi also interacted with the Indian community in Japan, emphasising the need for collective support and participation in the country's growth He said, "The global economy is in turmoil. This turmoil won't last long. But the whole world is watching this with patience. In these circumstances, we must also support the country we live in. We must stand with them, but we must also think about our own country. We must participate in its progress... Every delegation seems very positive and eager to invest in India. The thinking is: If we do good, the country and the world will do well." https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026593255975170232?s=20

CM Yogi highlighted that India always stands with Indians and acts in their interest, emphasised India's commitment to protecting its citizens' interests and security, saying the country will always stand with them. He said, "India never allows any breach in the interests or security of its citizens. It always stands with them, and we should also have the same feeling. Our development will be for the progress of the country, for their prosperity, and our prosperity will be for the welfare of the people, with a spirit of friendship and compassion for humanity across the world."

Further discussions on trade and investment

Additionally, UP CM Yogi met Komori Takuo, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and held a productive discussion to enhance trade and investment. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, met with H.E. Mr KOMORI Takuo, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Productive discussions were held on enhancing trade and investments from Japan to Uttar Pradesh." https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2026597439940211122?s=20

CM Yogi held a meeting with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. He also held talks with Noriya Kaihara, Director, Executive Vice President, and Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. CM Yogi visited Singapore from February 23- 24 and will be in Japan from February 25-26. (ANI)