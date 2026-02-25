PM Modi arrived in Israel for a historic visit, with PM Netanyahu's office stating their deep personal friendship powerfully influences the steady relations between the nations. The visit follows Modi's 2017 trip and Netanyahu's reciprocal visit.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday stated that PM Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi's deep personal relationship influences the steady relations between both nations. This marks PM Modi's second visit to Israel following his 2017 trip, and Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving today for another historic visit to Israel, following his previous visit to the country in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India," a statement by Netanyahu's Office in a post on X said.

הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ורעייתו מקבלים את פני ראש ממשלת הודו נרנדרה מודי, בטקס קבלת פנים רשמי בנמל התעופה בן גוריון. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/FOs8kOa799 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) February 25, 2026

'Deep and Long-standing Friendship'

The statement highlighted the close personal relationship between the two leaders, noting that their long-standing friendship "powerfully influences the relations between the countries."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi maintain a close personal relationship, and the deep and long-standing friendship between them powerfully influences the relations between the countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu will welcome the Prime Minister of India at a ceremonial event at Ben Gurion Airport, after which a personal meeting between the leaders will take place," the post added.

בהזמנת ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו, ראש ממשלת הודו נרנדרה מודי מגיע היום לביקור היסטורי נוסף בישראל, בהמשך לביקורו הקודם בארץ ב-2017 וביקור הגומלין של ראש הממשלה נתניהו בהודו. — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) February 25, 2026

Visit Itinerary and Key Engagements

From the airport, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, will proceed to the Knesset for the official welcoming ceremony of PM Modi. Following speeches in the Knesset plenum, both leaders will attend an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

"From there, the Prime Minister and his spouse will proceed to the Knesset for the official welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of India, as per the statement. Following the speeches in the Knesset plenum, the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of India will visit together an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem," the post further stated.

The day will conclude with a joint dinner hosted by Netanyahu and his spouse for the Indian Prime Minister. On the second day of the visit, the leaders will visit Yad Vashem together, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.

"At the conclusion of the event, the Prime Minister and his spouse will host the Prime Minister of India for a joint dinner. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of India will visit Yad Vashem together, and afterwards, they will hold an expanded meeting," as per the statement.

The two leaders will sign a series of agreements between Israel and India in the economic, security, and diplomatic fields that will boost cooperation between the countries. At the conclusion of the signing ceremony, the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of India will make joint statements to the press.

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

(ANI)