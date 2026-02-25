PM Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a two-day visit, receiving a warm welcome from PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and Spokesperson Guy Nir highlighted the 'real friendship' between the leaders on social media.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar shared a snippet of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Israel. Azar welcomed PM Modi at the airport. In a post on X, he said, "Welcome to Israel Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India!" https://x.com/ReuvenAzar/status/2026625472142966972?s=20

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir, pointed at the bonhomie between Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu. "What a real friendship looks like," Nir said in a post on X. https://x.com/GuyNirIL/status/2026628320813822063?s=20

PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Israel for two days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, welcomed him at the airport. Israeli PM Netanyahu pointed out the matching colour of the pocket square of PM Modi and the outfit of Sara Netanyahu. PM Modi says, "Saffron." During their interaction with PM Modi, speaking about India, Sara Netanyahu said, "Wonderful country." PM Netanyahu joins in, saying, "He is a wonderful leader" as he speaks about PM Modi.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed optimism about his visit and said he looked forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship. "Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship," he wrote. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2026620911361925448?s=20

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

On PM's arrival, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that this is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years, and he was accorded a special guard of honour. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2026622284031766686?s=20

"Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies", the post further added. (ANI)