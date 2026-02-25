Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported detecting 28 PLA aircraft sorties, with 22 crossing the Taiwan Strait median line into its ADIZ. The military also detected 5 Chinese naval vessels around its waters and has monitored and responded.

Taiwan Reports 28 PLA Aircraft Sorties

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Wednesday detected overall 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc). Of the 28, 22 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 12:36 hr today. 22 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Overall 28 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1236hr today. 22 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 25, 2026

5 Chinese Naval Vessels Detected

Earlier in the day, the MND detected 5 Chinese naval vessels around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe." 5 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/xCnqg16ina — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 25, 2026

Japan Protests Chinese Export Restrictions

Meanwhile, Japan has strongly protested China's move to restrict the export of "dual-use" items to 20 Japanese business entities that Beijing says could be used for military purposes, in the latest twist in a months-long diplomatic row between the two countries, as per Al Jazeera.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei said at a news conference that the move by China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday was "deplorable" and would "not be tolerated" by Tokyo.

Tokyo and Beijing have a historically acrimonious relationship, but diplomatic ties took a turn for the worse in November, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told legislators that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, which could necessitate military action, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)