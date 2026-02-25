Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that India-Israel Free Trade Agreement negotiations are advancing, driven by the shared vision of PM Modi and PM Netanyahu. He noted productive talks with the Israeli delegation in New Delhi to deepen ties.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday noted that the shared vision of PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu is translating into action as India-Israel Free Trade Agreement negotiations take place. He noted the productive interaction with the Israeli team, reflecting the commitment to deepen economic engagement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goyal on 'Building the Future, Together'

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Building the future, together. Thank you, my dear friend. Indeed, this is a historic and special moment. As our leaders, PM @NarendraModi ji & PM @Netanyahu meet, their shared vision is steadily translating into action, with the Israeli delegation in New Delhi advancing the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement negotiations. I had a productive interaction with the Israeli team, reflecting our shared commitment to deepening economic engagement. It is encouraging to see both sides working closely to unlock new opportunities in trade, innovation & growth, further strengthening our valued partnership." https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2026594011197354381?s=20

His post came responding to former Israeli Minister Nir Barkat who wrote on X ahead of PM Modi's arrival, "Making history! A photo just sent to me by the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, my friend @PiyushGoyal. A delegation led by the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and Industry has arrived in India to launch negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between our nations! Thanks to the strategic relationship between our leaders, @netanyahu and @narendramodi, and the friendship I have forged with Piyush, we are on the way to a breakthrough that creates great new opportunities between our countries and will serve as a powerful growth engine for the economies of Israel and India. Modi, welcome to Israel!"

PM Modi Arrives for State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed optimism as he arrived in Israel for a two-day state-visit. He was received by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu. In a post on X, PM Modi said that he looked forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship. (ANI)