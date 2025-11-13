Yamaha Motor highlighted its 70-year craftsman spirit at the Japan Mobility Show, unveiling the advanced MOTOROiD2, an AI bike, a hydrogen motorcycle with Toyota, and a new EV lineup, all aimed at creating deep satisfaction and excitement.

Big motorcar exhibition "Japan Mobility Show" was held in Tokyo gathering more than 510 companies participation. It highlighted motorbike giant Yamaha Motor's booth. CEO Motofumi Shitara declared Yamaha Motor policy is to create deep satisfaction and excitement. It is cultivated craftsman spirit in 70 years' experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Evolution of MOTOROiD

Motofumi Shitara, CEO of Yamaha Motor said "Developing project of MOTOROiD started to research and prove new relation between human being and mobility. In 2017 MOTOROiD standed up by itself and accessed to the rider. In 2023 Yamaha introduced MOTOROiD2 to express vitality. 2 years passed developing team of MOTOROiD shows us next progress".

AI-Powered Rider Harmony

MOTOROiD is developed to make harmonization of rider and motorbike. 3rd generation MOTOROiD l(lambda) equips AI to learn complicated action based on rider's operation. Yamaha Motor expect AI MOTOROiD l (lambda) supports rider's action similar to the relation of horse and rider.

New Frontiers in Powertrains

Hydrogen Motorbike Collaboration

Hydrogen motor bike was developed based on cooperation with Toyota. After charging of hydrogen it enables 100 kilometers run with speed maximum 90 kilometers per hour. Already it passed exhaust regulation just before shipping to market.

The 'EV 3 Brothers' Lineup

EV 3 brothers are introduced. Pure EV motorbike, hybrid and plugin hybrid are line up to catch up future trend.

Innovative Vehicle Dynamics

3 vehicles motorbike has the function of independent steering front 2 vehicles and backside 1 vehicle. It satisfies rider to operate smoothly and efficiently with excitement.

Enriching Daily Life with Personal Mobility

To enrich daily life Yamaha Motor develops electric power assisted bicycle and wheelchair. Big wheelchair equips big tire for bad road run. Smart wheelchair is available to be customized for city area run or suburb run.

A Future of Excitement and Craftsmanship

Motofumi Shitara, CEO of Yamaha Motor, "Yamaha Motor is the company to create satisfaction and excitement. We will continuously stimulate people's desire to enjoy".

Yamaha Motor's evolution will never stop to catch up necessity of social life and to pursue craftsman mind.