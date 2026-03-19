Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, India's MEA confirmed that 280,000 people have returned since Feb 28. Despite some airspace closures, the overall flight situation is improving with special flights being arranged from affected countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that around 280,000 people have returned to India from West Asia since February 28, amid evolving airspace restrictions and operational challenges in the region as the conflict in the region escalates.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, noted that despite disruptions in some countries, the overall flight situation is gradually improving. "While there have been operational closures in some countries, overall the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 280,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.

Flight Operations Amidst Conflict

He added that airlines are continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India, depending on operational feasibility and safety considerations. Mahajan stated that on March 18, around 75 flights operated between the two countries, while approximately 90 flights are expected to operate today, indicating an upward trend amid the conflict. "Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India. Qatar airspace remains partially open, with Qatar Airways operating non-scheduled commercial flights to India. Qatar Airways is operating nine flights to various destinations in India today," Mahajan said.

He further informed that Kuwait's airspace has remained closed since February 28. In response, Kuwait's Jazeera Airways has announced special non-scheduled flights from Al Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia to India, with the first flight scheduled to Kochi on Friday. Similarly, Bahrain's airspace continues to remain closed, with Gulf Air operating special flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to facilitate travel to India, and more such flights are expected in the coming days. "In view of the flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, we continue to facilitate transit of stranded Indian nationals and for emergency cases via Saudi Arabia," Mahajan added.

Background of the Escalation

This development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Update on SAFESEA VISHNU Incident

Meanwhile, providing an update on the SAFESEA VISHNU incident, Mahajan stated that 15 Indian crew members who were rescued have safely left Iraq and are expected to return to India soon. He added that Indian missions are coordinating with Iraqi authorities to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian national who lost his life in the incident.

"An update on SAFESEA VISHNU, 15 Indian crew members of MT SAFESEA VISHNU who were safely rescued, have left Iraq and are expected to return to India soon. Our mission is also in touch with them and with the concerned Iraqi authorities to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national who, unfortunately, lost his life in the incident," the Joint Secretary stated. The oil tanker SAFESEA VISHNU was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra in Iraq on March 9 inside Iraq's territorial waters.

The MEA reiterated that it remains closely engaged with regional authorities and airlines to ensure the safe and timely return of Indian nationals amid the ongoing situation. (ANI)