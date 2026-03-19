Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi criticised French President Macron's silence on the US-Israel war on Iran. The conflict escalates as Israel strikes Iran's gas facilities, with US approval, and Iran retaliates against Qatari gas fields.

Iran FM Slams Macron Over 'Sad' Silence on US-Israel War

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has openly criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for not siding with Iran during the ongoing war between the country and US-Israel. In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "Macron has not uttered one word of condemnation of the Israel-US war on Iran. He did not condemn Israel when it blew up fuel storage in Tehran, exposing millions to toxins. His current "concern" didn't follow Israel's attack on our gas facilities. It follows our retaliation. Sad!"

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Macron had originally spoken about his call with US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. In a post on X, Macron wrote, "I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today." "It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities. Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation." https://x.com/araghchi/status/2034510953245520064?s=20

Conflict Escalates as Israel Strikes Iranian Helicopter

The third week of the conflict in West Asia has seen critical expansion in the scale of attacks mounted by both US-Israel and Tehran. Earlier, Israeli Defence Forces said that its Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter of Iran at the Sananaj Airport on Wednesday. Noting that the action deepens the blow to the military capabilities of Iran, the IDF said that it continues to expand aerial superiority in western Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the strike came on the basis of precise real-time intelligence.It wrote on X, "The Air Force destroyed an "Mi-17 helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan. The IDF continues to deepen the blow to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and to expand its aerial superiority in western Iran. Yesterday (Wednesday), based on precise real-time intelligence guidance, an Air Force aircraft identified and struck an "MI-17" helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamedan."

US-Approved Israeli Strike Hits Iran's Gas Field, Tehran Retaliates

This comes as Israel also struck Iran's South Pars Gas field on Wednesday night--a move which news outlet Axios reported came after US President Donald Trump gave it a green-light. In its report, Axios said, citing Israeli officials, that PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump coordinated about the strike, with the aim to deter Iran from continuing to disrupt oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Axios further reported that the strikes by the Israeli Air Force at the natural gas processing facility in the southwest of Iran on Wednesday night was coordinated with and approved by the White House.

On Wednesday night (local time) the Iranians hit back after an Israel strike targeted the South Pars Gas field. On their target Gas fields in Qatar. (ANI)