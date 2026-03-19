Israeli forces destroyed an Iranian helicopter and, with US approval, struck Iran's South Pars Gas field. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility, escalating West Asia tensions.

Israeli Defence Forces said that its Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter of Iran at the Sananaj Airport on Wednesday. Noting that the action deepens the blow to the military capabilities of Iran, the IDF said that it continues to expand aerial superiority in western Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the strike came on the basis of precise real-time intelligence. It wrote on X, "The Air Force destroyed an "Mi-17 helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan. The IDF continues to deepen the blow to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and to expand its aerial superiority in western Iran. Yesterday (Wednesday), based on precise real-time intelligence guidance, an Air Force aircraft identified and struck an "MI-17" helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamedan." חיל האוויר השמיד מסוק מסוג "MI-17" בשדה התעופה "סנדאג'" שבהמדאן צה"ל ממשיך להעמיק את הפגיעה ביכולות הצבאיות של חיל האוויר במשמרות המהפכה ולהרחיב את העליונות האווירית במערב איראן. אתמול (ד'), בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת בזמן אמת, כלי טיס של חיל האוויר זיהה ותקף מסוק מסוג "MI-17"… pic.twitter.com/8EdjjIeYUs — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 19, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US-Approved Strike on Gas Field

This comes as Israel also struck Iran's South Pars Gas field on Wednesday night--a move which news outlet Axios reported came after US President Donald Trump gave it a green-light. In its report, Axios said, citing Israeli officials, that PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump coordinated about the strike, with the aim to deter Iran from continuing to disrupt oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Axios further reported that the strikes by the Israeli Air Force at the natural gas processing facility in the southwest of Iran on Wednesday night was coordinated with and approved by the White House.

Iran Retaliates, Strikes Qatar Gas Facilities

The third week of the conflict in West Asia has seen critical expansion in the scale of attacks mounted by both US-Israel and Tehran. On Wednesday night (local time) the Iranians hit back after an Israel strike targeted the South Pars Gas field. On their target Gas fields in Qatar. Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second to take place in the last 12 hours at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy several of its LNG facilities were subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan. Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) informed that the massive fire that broke at Ras Laffen industrial area after a strike has been contained with no casualties being reported.

Arab Nations Hold Meeting, Urge De-escalation

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia and the Gulf amid the developing security situation, the Foreign Ministers of key Arab and Islamic countries held a consultative ministerial meeting in Riyadh regarding the Iranian attacks, as per a statement by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the ministers stressed the need for Iran to abide by implementing the Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which called for an immediate halt to all attacks, and unconditional cessation of any provocative acts or threats against neighboring states, and the cessation of support, financing and arming its affiliated militias in Arab countries, which Iran is doing to serve its goals and against the interests of these countries. Furthermore, to refrain from any measures or threats aimed at closing or obstructing international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or threatening maritime security in Bab al-Mandab. (ANI)