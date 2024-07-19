Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WWE legend Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt, calls Donald Trump his 'hero'; video goes viral (WATCH)

    In his speech, Hogan, whose real name is Terry G Bollea, called Trump his "hero" and said that the former president would bring "America back together, one real American at a time." After completing his speech, he also ripped his shirt.

     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Legendary US wrestler Hulk Hogan delivered a fervent endorsement of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday (local time), invoking themes reminiscent of his pro wrestling days. Best known for his persona as "Hulkamania," praised their partnership for the impending 2024 presidential campaign with running mate JD Vance and called Trump his idol. 

    Addressing a cheering crowd, Hogan passionately proclaimed, “Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again!” Drawing comparisons to his renowned teaming with the late Randy Savage, he compared their relationship to great tag teams in professional wrestling.

    Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, added, "I didn't come here as Hulk Hogan. But I just want to give you a taste. I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real hero." Hogan continued to remove his upper shirt as he said, "Somebody took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States."

    Trump, in his first speech since the assassination attempt on him, said that he instantly knew he was "under attack". "I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack," he said at the RNC. He added that "in a certain way, felt very safe because I had God on my side." 

    At the RNC on Thursday, Trump formally accepted the Republican Party's nomination for president. "Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump said. He promised those present an "incredible victory" at the US presidential election to be held in November. 

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
