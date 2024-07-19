Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Donald Trump 'proudly' accepts Republican Party nomination for US President, recalls assassination bid day

    Donald Trump addressed the crowd in his first speech after the assassination attempt on him. He delivered an emotional address during which he detailed the experiences he had on the day of the attack.

    Former US President Donald Trump received a hero’s welcome at the Milwaukee stage as he arrived at the Republican National Convention (RNC), where he accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in a widely-watched speech on Thursday. “Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Trump told the Republican convention in the US state of Wisconsin.

    Recalling the assassination attempt, Donald Trump stated that he survived it by divine intervention. "I had God on my side," he stated. "I am not supposed to be here tonight -- not supposed to be here," Donald Trump stated, while crowd roared back, "Yes, you are."

    He said, ""Many people asked me what happened. It was a warm beautiful evening. Music was loudly playing. I went to the stage and the crowd was cheering. I began speaking. I was discussing the great job the administration did on immigration. Behind me, was there was a chart displaying. In order to see the chart, I turned to my right. When I heard a loud sound and something hit me. I said what was that, it can only be a bullet. My hand was covered with blood. I immediately knew we were under attack."

    "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head and the assassin's bullet would have hit my head and I would not be here tonight," Trump said in his emotional address.

    The bullet that missed him by a few inches, grazed his ear even as the 78-year-old Republican nominee hid behind the podium and was quickly whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents.

    The four-day party convention opened Monday with a vote to confirm Trump as the party’s nominee after he won almost every state’s primary contest. The week also saw Trump name right-wing Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

