L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has fallen victim to piracy, with the film illegally leaked on torrent websites, threatening its box office success despite strong advance bookings.

L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released with immense anticipation, but within hours, it became a victim of piracy. The film has been illegally uploaded to various websites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Telegram, threatening its commercial success.

Despite the filmmakers’ efforts to protect the film, Empuraan was leaked in high-definition quality on several notorious torrent websites. This piracy issue has deeply affected the film’s box office prospects, as viewers can easily access and download it for free, bypassing official channels. ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan: 'Hollywood-level making...' Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal's film wows fans; READ

Piracy has been a persistent problem for the film industry, with many other South Indian films, such as Thandel and Vidaamuyarchi, falling prey to similar fates. These illegal leaks not only harm box office revenue but also tarnish the hard work and effort put into these films by the creators.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is a prequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, and features a star-studded cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas. Despite the piracy issue, the film has already earned approximately Rs 20 crore in advanced bookings, marking a strong start. ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

