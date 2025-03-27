Good news for Shreyas Iyer: Star batter likely to regain BCCI central contract, Ishan Kishan's fate uncertain

Read Full Article

India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer is set to regain his BCCI central contract when the cricket board announces the list of retained players for the 2024-25 season later this week, according to a Times of India report. The right-hander, who was excluded from the previous list due to his absence from domestic cricket, played a crucial role in India's victorious 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, emerging as the team’s highest run-getter.

In a key development, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is reportedly scheduled to meet India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Guwahati on March 29 to finalize the contracts. Gambhir, who led India to their second consecutive ICC title this month, is currently on vacation in France with his family. The meeting will take place a day before the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Iyer Set for Top Category, Uncertainty Over Ishan Kishan

While Iyer is likely to be placed in a top category, uncertainty looms over wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who, like Iyer, was dropped from the 2023-24 contract list after missing domestic matches despite BCCI’s directives.

"Shreyas is set to regain his contract, and it will be in a top category. However, discussions are still ongoing on whether in Ishan's case," a source was quoted as saying in the Times of India report

Kishan, who had been out of the national team for a while, made a sensational comeback in the IPL, smashing an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

Rohit, Kohli, Jadeja Retained in A+ Category

A major point of discussion has been whether India's senior trio—ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, batting legend Virat Kohli, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja—would continue in the highest A+ contract category despite having retired from T20Is.

However, a BCCI source told TOI that all three will retain their top-tier contracts, along with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"All three will be retained in the highest category, along with Jasprit Bumrah," the source stated.

Rohit, who led India to Champions Trophy glory earlier this month, will next take charge of the team in the five-Test series in England this summer.

Axar Likely to Be Promoted, Varun, Abhishek, and NKR Set for Maiden Contracts

Among the other expected contract upgrades, left-arm allrounder Axar Patel is likely to be promoted from Grade B to Grade A. Axar, who has been a key figure in India's T20 setup and is now the team’s vice-captain in the format, played crucial roles in the team’s ICC title wins over the past two years.

Meanwhile, "mystery spinner" Varun Chakravarthy, who made a strong return to the Indian team last October and picked up nine wickets in just three matches in the Champions Trophy, is reportedly set to receive his first-ever central contract.

Also expected to earn their maiden BCCI contracts are young allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a maiden Test hundred in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, and swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma, who hammered a sensational 135 off just 54 balls against England in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on February 2.

Ashwin’s Name to Be Dropped After Retirement

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his international retirement during India’s tour of Australia last year, will be naturally removed from the list of centrally contracted players. The 38-year-old bid farewell to international cricket after playing a crucial role in India’s historic Test series win Down Under.

