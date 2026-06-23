The Indian Consulate in New York, with RANA, held a meditation session led by yoga master Guruji Dr HR Nagendra. Attended by diplomats and community leaders, the event highlighted yoga's role in fostering inner peace and holistic well-being.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with RANA, hosted a special meditation session led by Guruji Dr HR Nagendra, a revered Yoga master and a globally respected expert in yoga, meditation and holistic well-being. According to an official release, the event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, academia, business people, yoga institutions, spiritual organisations, and the wider Indian American community.

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Guidance on Holistic Well-being

In his welcome remarks, Consul General Binaya Pradhan expressed happiness that Yoga is gaining popularity in the US as demonstrated in good number of yoga enthusiasts participating in Yoga centres and events.

Guruji Dr HR Nagendra guided the audience through meditation practices and shared insights on the importance of meditation in fostering inner peace, mental clarity, harmony and holistic well-being. He underscored that yoga helps bring balance to the body, mind, and breath, improving physical and mental well-being.

The session was received with deep appreciation by participants, who reflected on the universal relevance of India's ancient wellness traditions in the contemporary world, the release stated.

Distinguished Voices on Yoga's Global Impact

Prem Bhandari, President of Rajasthan Association of North America, stated that India has generously offered the timeless wisdom of yoga to the world as a shared heritage for the well-being of humanity. He added that the global recognition of 21 June as the International Day of Yoga was made possible through the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations, and that the Day is now celebrated in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Consul General of United Arab Emirates Ms Amna Almheiri highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering dialogue, well-being and people-to-people connection in the international community, the release noted.

Jonathan Granoff, President of Global Security Institute, emphasised meditation's transformative capacity to nurture both personal well-being and global harmony.

Fostering Friendship Through Cultural Diplomacy

The session was also attended by Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates, Consuls General of United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Nepal, Romania and Malaysia, as well as senior diplomats from some other countries, according to the release.

The event formed part of the Consulate General of India's continuing efforts to promote India's timeless traditions of yoga and meditation and to build bridges of friendship through cultural and wellness diplomacy.