US Ambassador Sergio Gor hailed the celebration of 250 years of American Freedom in Chennai as 'spectacular,' underscoring strong US-India ties. He also met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss bilateral cooperation.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday described the celebrations marking 250 years of American Freedom in Chennai as a "spectacular evening", highlighting the strong engagement between India and the United States.

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In a post on X, Gor said the event brought together representatives from government, industry, academia, sports and culture from across southern India to commemorate the milestone and celebrate bilateral ties. "A spectacular evening in Chennai to celebrate 250 years of American Freedom! Wonderful to see so many friends from across government, industry, academia, sports, and culture in Southern India come together to toast the ever-strong U.S.-India friendship!" Gor said.

Commemorative Event in Chennai

The US Embassy in Chennai hosted the commemorative event at a private hotel in the city as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence. Ambassador Gor led the celebrations, which saw participation from prominent personalities across sectors in southern India, underscoring growing people-to-people engagement between the two countries.

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjun also attended the event, reflecting state-level engagement in strengthening India-US relations.

The gathering highlighted the expanding partnership between India and the United States across economic, cultural, and strategic domains, with emphasis on strengthening ties through sub-national and people-centric initiatives. The event is organised to commemorate the 250th US Independence Day, bringing together diplomatic and cultural elements with participation from both Indian and American representatives. The US gained independence from Britain on July 4, 1776.

Ambassador Meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Prior to his participation in the event, Gor called on the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the latter's 52nd birthday and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between India and the United States across key sectors.

In a post on X, Gor extended birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and conveyed his wishes during the former's visit to the southern state and held discussions on expanding bilateral engagement in areas including trade, investment, technology, manufacturing and energy. "Today, I called on CMOTamilNadu C. Joseph Vijay to wish him a very Happy Birthday and to discuss the immense potential for deeper cooperation between our two nations across trade and investment, technology, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy! " Gor said in his post. (ANI)