Jim Corbett to Kaziranga: Top 10 national parks for wildlife adventures

Top 10 national parks in India! These places are the best for seeing tigers, rhinos, and Asiatic lions. Great destinations for wildlife lovers!

Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand)

Established in 1936, Jim Corbett National Park is India's first national park. It is famous for the Bengal tiger population.

Kaziranga National Park (Assam)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga is famous for the largest population of one-horned rhinos. It is visited by many rare migratory birds.

Ranthambore National Park (Rajasthan)

Known for its majestic tigers and historical ruins, Ranthambore is a famous spot for these big cats. It is situated in Sawai Madhopur.

Sunderban National Park (West Bengal)

This UNESCO site is the world's largest mangrove forest and home to the elusive Bengal tiger. The national park is situated in the Bay of Bengal.

Gir National Park (Gujarat)

The last refuge of the Asiatic lions, Gir National Park is famous for leopards and various deer. The majestic lions are part of Gujarat.

Bandhavgarh National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Bandhavgarh National Park has the highest density of tigers. The jeep safaris here are quite famous.

Kanha National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Known for its significant tiger and barasingha populations, Kanha is inspired by "The Jungle Book". The city is Mandla.

Periyar National Park (Kerala)

Nestled in the Western Ghats, this park is famous for its beauty. People come here to see elephants. It is near Idduki.

Hemis National Park (Ladakh)

India's largest national park by area, Hemis is known for its snow leopards and high altitude. It is situated in Leh.

Bandipur National Park (Karnataka)

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur is known for its biodiversity. It is a renowned tiger reserve

