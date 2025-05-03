synopsis
A 38-year-old woman died early Saturday morning when a bomb she was carrying exploded before she could plant it near a bank in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said.
The explosion, which occurred around 5 am, caused significant damage to nearby storefronts and parked vehicles.
Authorities say the woman had a criminal record and was known for her involvement in previous robberies. Investigators are now probing potential links between the incident and extreme leftist groups.