synopsis

A woman was killed when a bomb she was carrying exploded before she could plant it near a bank in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The explosion, which occurred around 5 am, caused significant damage to nearby storefronts and parked vehicles.

Authorities say the woman had a criminal record and was known for her involvement in previous robberies. Investigators are now probing potential links between the incident and extreme leftist groups.

 