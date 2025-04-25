A devastating roadside bomb explosion in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan province, has resulted in the loss of seven Pakistani armed forces personnel, with several others injured. The blast occurred near a vehicle carrying security personnel, according to local police chief Naveed Ahmad.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for the attack, as well as two other separate incidents targeting Pakistani military forces in Balochistan. The BLA claimed that at least seven soldiers were killed and several others injured in the attacks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a statement condemning the bombing and praising the security forces for their sacrifices in the pursuit of peace in Pakistan.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents in Balochistan, which remains a hotspot for a protracted insurgency in Pakistan. Various separatist groups, including the banned Balochistan Liberation Army, have been carrying out attacks in the region. The BLA was classified as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

Just a day earlier, a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Kalat, a district within Balochistan, killing three people. Responsibility for that attack has not been claimed.