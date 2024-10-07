Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces

A massive explosion outside Karachi airport in southern Pakistan on Sunday claimed the lives of at least two Chinese workers and left at least eight others injured in the latest attack targeting Chinese nationals in the country.

According to police and the provincial government, the blast occurred when a tanker exploded near Pakistan’s largest airport. Footage from the scene showed vehicles engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. A CCTV footage of the blast also surfaced, capturing the moment the explosion took place. The area was heavily secured with military forces, and the site was immediately cordoned off.

The separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of the blast, adding that it used a vehicle-borne explosive device to target Chinese nationals. BLA also released photo of the suicide bomber Sarmachar Shah Fahd, alias Aftab, of Majeed Brigade, who carried out the blast.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy reported that a convoy transporting staff from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked around 11 p.m., resulting in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and injuries to another. The embassy also confirmed Pakistani casualties in the incident.

Thousands of Chinese workers are stationed in Pakistan, primarily involved in Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to enhance global trade routes through the development of major infrastructure projects.

The airport attack comes on the heels of a deadly wave of violence in August, which claimed the lives of over 50 people in Balochistan province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that these attacks were aimed at undermining Chinese-funded development projects in the region.

Balochistan, rich in oil and minerals, is the center of a separatist insurgency seeking independence and accusing the federal government of exploiting its resources to the detriment of the local population.

Rahat Hussain, a civil aviation department employee, described Sunday’s blast in Karachi as so powerful that it shook buildings at the airport. Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan, speaking to Geo TV, confirmed that the explosion targeted foreigners.

The Chinese Embassy condemned the incident as a "terrorist attack" and stated that China is collaborating with Pakistan to manage the aftermath. The embassy also called for a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are punished, while urging Chinese citizens in the country to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries,” the statement said.

The home minister and inspector general visited the blast site but did not speak to the media.

In March, a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver as they were en route to the Dasu Dam, the country’s largest hydropower project.

In April, five Japanese workers narrowly escaped harm when a suicide bomber targeted their van while heading to a factory in Karachi, though a bystander was killed.

In 2022, three Chinese educators and their Pakistani driver lost their lives when a van explosion occurred at the University of Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General East, Azfar Mahesar, informed the media that the explosion appeared to have been caused by an oil tanker.

“We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time.” Police officers were among the injured, he added.

