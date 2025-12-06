Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, has formed a new Board of Directors for the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation. The board, chaired by Mohammed Abdulla Falaknaz, includes members from Dubai Police, DHA, and other key entities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (88) of 2025 forming the Board of Directors of the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai.

Board Leadership and Members

The Board will be chaired by Mohammed Abdulla Falaknaz. According to the Resolution, the Director of the General Department of Drug Control at Dubai Police will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Board also includes Abdullah Dhaen Obaid Al Ketbi, Samira Mohammed Al Rais, and representatives from Dubai Health Authority, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of Erada Centre.

Resolution Details

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)