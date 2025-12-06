Ex-Pentagon official Michael Rubin slammed Donald Trump's 'gross incompetence' over Putin's India visit. He also called the US 'hypocritical' for lecturing India on buying Russian oil while defending New Delhi's right to secure its energy needs.

'Trump's Gross Incompetence': Rubin on Putin's India Visit

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is seen as US President Trump's "gross incompetence" by the majority of the US people, who dislike Trump, which he claimed is around 65 per cent according to recent polls.

"It is being perceived in two different ways. If you're Donald Trump, it's being perceived through the lens of "I told you so" that this embrace of India towards Russia is affirming what Donald Trump wants his spin to be. Because Donald Trump isn't going to admit that he is the one at fault. If you're the 65 % of Americans who dislike Donald Trump, according to the recent polls, then what we are seeing now is the result of Donald Trump's gross incompetence," he said.

US 'Hypocritical' for Lecturing India on Russian Oil

Michael Rubin further said that the US is being "hypocritical" by "lecturing" India on its purchase of discounted oil from Russia, as Washington itself is involved in trade with Moscow, and justified New Delhi's position to prioritise its needs. Michael Rubin's harsh criticism of the US came when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment during his New Delhi visit that Moscow is "ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy".

The Former Pentagon official noted that India is soon to become the world's third-largest economy and has its own energy needs, criticising the US's imposition of an additional 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports in August due to its purchase of Russian oil, which Washington claims fuels Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

Speaking with ANI, Michael Rubin said, "What Americans don't understand is that Indians elected Prime Minister Modi to represent Indian interests. India is the most populous country. It's soon going to become the World's third-largest economy, and for that, it needs energy. The US is being hypocritical because we purchase from Russia. We purchase goods and materials for which we don't have alternative markets. We are being hypocritical when we lecture India,"

"At the same time, if we do not want India to purchase Russian fuel, what are we going to do to provide fuel to India at a cheaper price and in the quantities India needs? If we don't have an answer for that, our best approach is simply to shut up because India needs to take care of Indian security first," he added.

Russia Vows Uninterrupted Fuel Supply to India

Russian President, during his two-day visit, declared that Moscow will remain a steady, uninterrupted supplier for the country's fast-growing economy. "Russia is a reliable supply of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required for the development of India's energy. We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy," Putin said, while addressing joint press address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rubin Questions Trump's Motives, Suggests 'Bribery'

He further stated that US citizens are "flabbergasted" over Trump's actions that have reversed US-India ties, questioning whether it was "Pakistan's flattery or bribery." "A lot of us are still flabbergasted at how Donald Trump has reversed US-India ties. Many people question what motivates Donald Trump. Perhaps it was the flattery of the Pakistanis. More likely, it was bribery on the part of the Pakistanis or their backers in Turkey and Qatar towards Donald Trump...This is one disastrous bribe that is going to saddle America with a strategic deficit for decades to come," he said.

Putin's Visit Concludes with New Agreements

President Putin concluded his visit to Delhi on Friday night. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar accompanied him to the airport to see him off.

During his two-day visit, Putin co-hosted the India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. Both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in building stable and efficient transport corridors. They also agreed to take the India-Russia economic partnership to "new heights" by 2030. (ANI)