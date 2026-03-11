A woman was escorted off an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa for refusing to use headphones while playing loud videos on her phone. The subsequent meltdown was filmed by another passenger and went viral, leading to her removal by police.

According to a video footage of the event published by X user Collin Rugg on TikTok, the man claimed, "A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone."

Additionally, he said that even before the plane left the gate, the flight attendants had requested her to put on headphones, but the "lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent."

He said, “The American Airlines staff handled it very well and were respectful the entire time.” The woman can be heard objecting to the decision to take her off the aircraft in the video.

Police eventually escorted her off the aircraft, as several passengers onboard applauded.

Another Similar Incident

The incident occurred only days after United Airlines warned that customers who play music or video aloud without headphones might face severe consequences, including being removed from a flight or possibly being barred from travelling with the carrier.

In February, the airline revised its "refusal to transport" policy, which explains when customers may be refused boarding or removed from a flight.

Passengers who play audio or video content on an aircraft without headphones may be removed. The rule stands among other breaches that might result in expulsion, such as attacking airline employees or going barefoot.