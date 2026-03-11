A market investor, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, shared a story on X about a Bengaluru Uber driver who returned his lost wallet. The driver went to great lengths to find him at a conference, even before the passenger realized the wallet was missing, sparking a wave of positive reactions online.

While many individuals use X (previously Twitter) to criticise about products or services, a recent post has provided a welcome respite for promoting positivity. Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, a market investor, recently reported that a BengaluruUber driver went out of his way to recover his wallet, which he had left in his car. The most astonishing thing for him was that he hadn't even noticed it was missing until the driver found him and returned it. He recalled the incident on X, writing that the driver went back a considerable distance after spotting the wallet in the backseat and found him at a crowded conference location. He even called the passenger many times after discovering his contact information on an ID card in the wallet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Take A Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

The post read, “Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it) after some time noticed it in the backseat, came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference after somehow tracking my number through my ID, and then gave it back after multiple calls (I was on another call and I generally don’t pick unsaved numbers)."

After recovering his wallet, Madhusudan stated that he handed the driver a tiny gesture of thanks, which the driver took reluctantly.

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, many people complimented Toguru's honesty. Social media users posted similar stories, celebrating daily acts of honesty by drivers and strangers.

"I recently left my second phone. After a few hours, I realised it (it was not the principal number). I called him immediately since Rapido drivers call from their own lines. He arrived to drop off the phone from a place two hours away. There is a lot of goodness!" a user wrote.

A user remarked, “Nice to see articles like these that express thankfulness. We rarely take time to appreciate individuals, but we are always ready to criticise. It's refreshing to witness gratitude for a change.”

“Happened with us too in Mumbai. Wife forgot her phone in the Uber cab. We got the driver’s number from support and called him. The guy came where he dropped us and returned the phone," an individual recounted.

For many readers, the story served as a reminder that small acts of honesty still quietly unfold in everyday life.