China expresses willingness to mediate in the West Asia conflict, urging all parties to de-escalate. Beijing has voiced concern over the Strait of Hormuz's stability, calling for an immediate halt to military operations by the US, Israel, and Iran.

China Offers to Mediate, Criticises US and Israel

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun has expressed China's willingness to remain in touch with all the parties involved in the West Asia conflict to de-escalate the issue, reported China Daily. Addressing the media, Jiakun said, "Will continue to strengthen communication with all relevant parties, including the parties directly involved in the conflict, and play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace in the #MiddleEast"

Jiakun also said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also criticized US and Israel for breaking international law while still holding peace talks with Iran.

Concern Over Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, China expressed concern over the functional blockage of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and called on "relevant parties" to immediately halt military operations and avoid further escalation. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said stability in the region is crucial as the Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global trade and energy supplies.

"The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. Keeping the region safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community," Guo said.

He urged all parties, particularly the US, Israel and Iran, involved in the conflict to prioritise de-escalation and prevent the crisis from affecting the global economy.

"China urges parties to stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," he said.

Reiterating Beijing's position, the spokesperson said the immediate priority should be to end hostilities and stop tensions from spreading further in the region. "The pressing priority now is that relevant parties should stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation and spread of tensions, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," Guo added.

Background of the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes. The conflict in the region, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries, has disrupted the waterway and affected international energy markets and global economic stability.