A cargo vessel was hit by a projectile and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the UKMTO reported. The crew evacuated. Another vessel was also hit nearby amid reports of Iran laying mines and sharp warnings from the US against such actions.

Vessels Struck in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Organisation (UKMTO) says it has received a report of an incident 11 Nautical Miles north of Oman in the Straits of Hormuz. UKMTO said that it has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz which has resulted in a fire onboard. The vessel has requested assistance and the crew are evacuating the vessel. UKMTO further shared that the CSO has reported that the fire onboard the vessel had been extinguished and there is no environmental impact at this time. A skeleton crew remains onboard.

In its advisory UKMTO said that Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities continue to investigate.

Earlier, UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident 50 Nautical Miled northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the report, the Master of a Bulk Carrier reported their vessel being hit by an unknown projectile. There ws no report of any environmental impact. The crew were reported safe and well.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate Over Mining Reports

This follows a CNN reort which citing sources had said that Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important energy transition point that carries about one-fifth of all crude oil. The report further said that Iran still retains upward of 80% to 90% of its small boats and mine layers, one and could feasibly lay hundreds of mines in the waterway.

Trump Warns of 'Military Consequences'

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) issued a sharply worded statement against Iran, calling on the country to refrain from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz and warning of military consequences if they are not removed. The US President said, "If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently."

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said that 10 inactive mine-laying boats/ships had been hit and destroyed. He said on Truth Social, "I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow."

US Central Command Reports Action

The US Central Command also posted on X the video of reducing Iran's power at sea. It said, "U.S. forces are degrading the Iranian regime's ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping. For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity."

Regional Fuel Supply Disrupted

The continuing risk to merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz has also hit fuel supply to several regions in Asia. (ANI)