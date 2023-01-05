Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'William knocked me to the floor': Prince Harry claims in his memoir

    In the memoir, Spare, Harry described a confrontation with Prince William at his London home in 2019. Here's all you need to know.

    William knocked me to the floor: Prince Harry claims in his memoir - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    In his upcoming autobiography, Prince Harry has made a startling revelation that his brother, Prince William, 'knocked' him to the floor during an argument about his American wife, Meghan Markle, according to the media report.

    According to the Guardian, which claims it has seen a copy of the duke's memoir 'Spare', Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which William called Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive', which Harry calls as a 'parrot (ing of) the press narrative about his American wife. 

    Harry writes the confrontation escalated until William grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace and knocked me to the floor, the paper read. 

    Harry describes the scene as extraordinary, which left his back visibly hurt, and is just one of many in the book. The memoir will be published worldwide next week. The book will likely spark a significant uproar in the British royal family. Kensington Palace said it 'has no comment to make'.

    The book's title comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles that a first son is an heir to titles, power, and fortune, and a second is, thus, a spare, in case anything happens to the firstborn, the report continued. Spare is a remarkable book in which the altercation between the two princes forms an unexpected passage.
        
    Harry (38) writes that William (40) wanted to talk about their relationship and their struggles with the press.

    Following Williams' complaint about Meghan, Harry told him he was repeating the press narrative and expected better. However, William, Harry writes, was not being rational, which resulted in the two men shouting at each other. Harry then accused his elder brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.

    Harry and Meghan first met in 2016. In 2018, they married at Windsor Castle. They began as working royals as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but quickly drifted apart from the family and eventually embarked on a largely separate existence, moving to Canada and then California. Their split from the royal family has received extensive press coverage, including a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

    Harry also said that William urged him to strike back, but he refused, and later William returned looking regretful and apologetic.

    The unifying theme of Harry's book is his resentment of being the spare, which runs through chapters on his childhood, schooling, his career as a royal and in the British army, relationship with his parents and brother, and life with Meghan through courtship, wedding, and marriage to their own experience of parenthood.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: A glance at the key points from King Charles III's first Christmas speech in the world

    Also Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine OTT after 'Harry And Meghan' documentary: Report

    Also Read: Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details - adt

    US first lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove 'small lesion': check details

    Meta fined over 400 million dollars for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Meta fined over $400 million for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo Here is why gcw

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo; Here's why

    US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India gcw

    US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar defends oil import from Russia, says 'EU imported six times more than India' - adt

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar defends oil import from Russia, says 'EU imported six times more than India'

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; trolled for wearing cleavage-revealing blue jumpsuit snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; trolled for wearing cleavage-revealing jumpsuit

    Lok Sabha Secretariat starts preparing new identity cards of MPs for new Parliament building; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha Secretariat starts preparing new identity cards of MPs for new Parliament building; check details

    football saudi pro league Bad weather spoils Ronaldo potential Al-Nassr debut as clash against Al-Ta'ee postponed by 24 hours snt

    Bad weather spoils Ronaldo potential Al-Nassr debut as clash against Al-Ta'ee postponed by 24 hours

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi to debut; India suprisingly opts to field-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi to debut; India surprisingly opts to field

    football Here is what Jurgen Klopp intends to do when he leaves Liverpool job-ayh

    Here's what Jurgen Klopp intends to do when he leaves Liverpool job

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon