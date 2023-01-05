'William knocked me to the floor': Prince Harry claims in his memoir

In the memoir, Spare, Harry described a confrontation with Prince William at his London home in 2019. Here's all you need to know.

In his upcoming autobiography, Prince Harry has made a startling revelation that his brother, Prince William, 'knocked' him to the floor during an argument about his American wife, Meghan Markle, according to the media report.

According to the Guardian, which claims it has seen a copy of the duke's memoir 'Spare', Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which William called Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive', which Harry calls as a 'parrot (ing of) the press narrative about his American wife.

Harry writes the confrontation escalated until William grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace and knocked me to the floor, the paper read.

Harry describes the scene as extraordinary, which left his back visibly hurt, and is just one of many in the book. The memoir will be published worldwide next week. The book will likely spark a significant uproar in the British royal family. Kensington Palace said it 'has no comment to make'.

The book's title comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles that a first son is an heir to titles, power, and fortune, and a second is, thus, a spare, in case anything happens to the firstborn, the report continued. Spare is a remarkable book in which the altercation between the two princes forms an unexpected passage.



Harry (38) writes that William (40) wanted to talk about their relationship and their struggles with the press.

Following Williams' complaint about Meghan, Harry told him he was repeating the press narrative and expected better. However, William, Harry writes, was not being rational, which resulted in the two men shouting at each other. Harry then accused his elder brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.

Harry and Meghan first met in 2016. In 2018, they married at Windsor Castle. They began as working royals as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but quickly drifted apart from the family and eventually embarked on a largely separate existence, moving to Canada and then California. Their split from the royal family has received extensive press coverage, including a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Harry also said that William urged him to strike back, but he refused, and later William returned looking regretful and apologetic.

The unifying theme of Harry's book is his resentment of being the spare, which runs through chapters on his childhood, schooling, his career as a royal and in the British army, relationship with his parents and brother, and life with Meghan through courtship, wedding, and marriage to their own experience of parenthood.

(With inputs from PTI)

