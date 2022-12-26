A glance at the key points from King Charles III's first Christmas speech in the world

King Charles III, in his first Christmas address as the new monarch, paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and shed light on the royal family's work for the Commonwealth.

King Charles III, as the newly crowned monarch of the UK, delivered a historic first Christmas speech post the death of his adored mother, Queen Elizabeth II. In his touching address to the nation, Charles also highlighted the work done by the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, towards the Commonwealth and much more.

Besides the ongoing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix series drama, it is pivotal enough to note that King Charles III chose to ignore the entire chaos surrounding the Netflix docu-series, which exposed the reality of the royal family to fans and audiences. The King tried to spread positivity and love and maintained silence on the youngest son and daughter-in-law.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor subtly confirms daughter Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

We look at the key points from King Charles's first speech as the Monarch:

1. King Charles remembers his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II:

Pre-recorded in the Quire of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, King Charles III began his Christmas address by mentioning his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 96. He said, "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. I am reminded, of the deeply touching letters, cards, and messages which so many of you have sent my wife [Queen Consort Camilla] and myself, and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

2. King Charles III acknowledges Armed Forces, Emergency Services:

Giving a shoutout to the Armed Forces, Emergency Services, health, and social care professionals, teachers, and public service workers, King Charles shared, "This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society. We see it in the selfless dedication of our Armed Forces and Emergency Services, who work tirelessly to keep us all safe. And, who performed so magnificently as we mourned the passing of our late Queen. We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers, and all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities."

3. King Charles III commends "solidarity" to combat hunger and poverty:

King Charles III also highlighted the UK public's solidarity in combating hunger and poverty. He shared, "And at this time of great anxiety and hardship. Be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others."

He also added, "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people. Who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need. Together with the many charitable organizations which do such extraordinary work in difficult circumstances. Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and gurdwaras have united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self."

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Way Of Water - James Cameron delivers the best film of 2022, leaves Marvel behind

4. King Charles III mentions Prince William and Kate Middleton:

Furthermore, in his Christmas speech, King Charles III mentioned his son Prince William and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. The royal couple now goes by as Prince and Princess of Wales. In the address, there was also the royal couple's footage from their recent Wales trip, highlighting the royal family's work towards the Commonwealth. Shedding light on the same, King Charles III added, "The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit."