Hours after Donald Trump announced that his country mediated a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan amid simmering tensions, the US President on Sunday said that he is looking forward to working with both countries to reach a solution on the Kashmir issue after a "thousand years."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

Trump also expressed his gratitude to the leaders of both countries, calling it a wise decision "to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much."

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," he added.

“I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations,” he said.

India's response to Trump's offer is awaited. It must be noted that New Delhi has always stressed that Kashmir is an integral part of India and opposed third-party mediation.

Trump announces India-Pak ceasefire

In an unexpected move yesterday afternoon, Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. The development came as two sides had exchanged heavy fire just hours before, with India bombing airbases and key military facilities in Pakistan.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US President posted on Truth Social.

About an hour later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the India-Pakistan understanding. Misri said India's Director General of Military Operations received a call from his Pakistan counterpart in afternoon. "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday," he said. "Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.