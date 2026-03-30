Pakistan is acting as a key diplomatic mediator in the ongoing Iran war, offering to host talks between the US and Iran. Following discussions with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, Pakistan aims to de-escalate the conflict that has destabilized the region and disrupted oil supplies.

Pakistan has stepped forward as a key diplomatic mediator in the ongoing Iran war, announcing its readiness to host talks between the United States and Iran following high-level meetings in Islamabad.

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The development came after foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt gathered in the Pakistani capital for urgent discussions aimed at de-escalating the conflict. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the countries explored “possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war” and discussed the prospect of hosting US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad.

Islamabad has positioned itself as a neutral bridge between Washington and Tehran, leveraging its ties with both sides. “Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides,” Dar said, signalling confidence that dialogue could take place soon.

The diplomatic push comes amid escalating violence in the region, with the conflict entering its second month. The war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has led to widespread instability, disrupted global oil routes and raised fears of a broader regional escalation.

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Talks in Islamabad also focused on ensuring stability in critical maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. Proposals discussed included mechanisms to restore safe oil shipments and reduce disruptions that have rattled global markets.

Despite Pakistan’s efforts, uncertainty remains over whether direct talks will materialise. While US officials have indicated that “constructive conversations” are underway through intermediaries, Iranian leaders have publicly downplayed or denied direct negotiations, reflecting deep mistrust between the two sides.

Regional powers involved in the talks, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, have emphasised restraint and diplomacy as the only viable path forward. The meetings highlight growing coordination among key Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority nations seeking to prevent the conflict from spiralling further.

As tensions remain high, Pakistan’s offer to host talks underscores its ambition to play a central role in shaping the diplomatic outcome of the crisis. However, with continued military activity and conflicting signals from Washington and Tehran, the path to peace remains uncertain, and the stakes for regional stability and global energy security continue to rise.

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