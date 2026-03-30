US President Donald Trump has sparked global concern by suggesting a potential seizure of Iran's oil infrastructure, including the critical Kharg Island export hub. Amid rising Middle East tensions, Trump's remarks about easily taking control of Iran's oil have heightened fears of a direct military escalation.

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh global concern after suggesting that Washington could seize Iran’s key oil infrastructure, including the strategically vital Kharg Island, amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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In remarks that have drawn sharp attention, Trump openly signalled a more aggressive approach toward Tehran’s energy assets. “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran,” he said, indicating that control over Iran’s oil resources could be a central objective of US strategy.

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s most critical oil export hub, handling nearly 90% of the country’s oil shipments. Any move to seize or control the island would deal a severe blow to Iran’s economy and could significantly shift the balance of power in the region.

Trump further suggested that such an operation may not be difficult. “We could take it very easily,” he said while discussing the possibility of capturing the island, adding, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.” These remarks have raised fears of a direct US ground intervention in Iran, something analysts warn could dramatically escalate the conflict.

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The comments come as tensions in the Middle East continue to surge, with ongoing US and Israeli military actions against Iranian targets and retaliatory strikes from Tehran. Reports indicate that Washington has already increased troop deployments in the region, signalling preparedness for potential further escalation.

Experts caution that seizing Kharg Island would be a high-risk move. While it could cripple Iran’s oil revenues and provide the US with leverage, it would also expose American forces to missile, drone, and naval threats. Iran has reportedly been reinforcing its defences on the island, anticipating a possible attack.

Beyond military risks, Trump’s remarks have also rattled global markets. Oil prices have surged amid fears of supply disruptions, with the conflict threatening key energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes.

The suggestion of “taking the oil” echoes past US interventions and signals a potential shift toward direct control of strategic resources rather than limited strikes. However, such a move could further inflame regional tensions, trigger wider retaliation, and deepen an already volatile geopolitical crisis.

As the war enters a critical phase, Trump’s statements underline the growing uncertainty over the next steps in US policy—and the potentially far-reaching consequences for global energy security and stability.

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