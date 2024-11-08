'Will continue to advocate for open media': Australian news outlet on Canada ban after Jaishankar presser

Australian media outlet Australia Today has voiced its deep appreciation for the support it received after the Canadian government restricted access to its social media platforms following an interview with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong. The incident has raised serious concerns over press freedom, sparking international debate about Canada's stance on freedom of speech.

In a statement released via social media, Australia Today's Managing Editor, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, extended gratitude to supporters, fellow journalists, and news outlets who stood by them. Bharadwaj emphasized the difficulty faced by the outlet in the wake of the ban, underscoring the challenges that restrictions pose for journalists and the public’s right to information.

"We at @TheAusToday would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every #news outlet, #journalist, and #supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong on #socialmedia, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open #journalism," Bharadwaj wrote in a post on X.

"Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about #PressFreedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference. We deeply appreciate the #solidarity shown by our community and their commitment to upholding the freedom of information and the right of audiences to access #diverse perspectives," Bharadwaj further said.

'Powerful reminder of importance of free press'

"We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a #freepress, and we will continue to strive for #transparency, #accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter," he added.

In conclusion, Bharadwaj said, "Once again, thank you for supporting us. We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive #media landscape."

On Thursday, India responded to Canada's action and condemned the restriction, labeling it as hypocritical. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal voiced New Delhi's surprise at Ottawa's decision, describing it as a move that “highlights the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech.” Jaiswal also noted that the ban occurred just hours after the press conference aired.

Dr. Jaishankar, while in Australia, addressed the broader tensions between India and Canada, mentioning that Canada had made “allegations without any specific evidence.” He also highlighted concerns over anti-India activities allowed within Canada’s political space and alleged Canadian surveillance of Indian diplomats.

