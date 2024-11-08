Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

In what has added more fuel to the escalating tensions between India and Canada, the Peel Regional Police on Friday announced the arrest of a Toronto man of Indian origin on charges of public incitement of hatred.

In what has added more fuel to the escalating tensions between India and Canada, the Peel Regional Police on Friday announced the arrest of a Toronto man of Indian origin on charges of public incitement of hatred. The arrest of 57-year-old Ranendra Lal Banerjee came days after violent protests outside Brampton’s Hindu Sabha Mandir prompted public outrage.

The arrest came after a protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple on The Gore Road was declared unlawful by Peel police due to reports of weapons among the crowd. Peel’s public order unit was deployed to control the situation on Monday following Sunday's violence that erupted outside Brampton temple. Banerjee allegedly incited the crowd through a loudspeaker, calling for groups to storm Sikh temples. His actions led to his arrest on charges of incitement.

In addition to Banerjee, police have issued arrest warrants for two others connected to the protest: Armaan Gahlot, 24, of Kitchener, and Arpit, 22, of no fixed address. Both are wanted on charges of making death threats, conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit mischief. Peel police are encouraging the two men to surrender and seek legal counsel.

The recent violence is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions within the community. On Sunday, pro-Khalistan activists attempted to disrupt an Indian consular event at the same Hindu Sabha Mandir, leading to violence that resulted in multiple arrests and the suspension of a police officer allegedly involved in the clashes.

In response to these security issues, the Indian consulate in Toronto announced the cancellation of future facilitation camps. Officials cited insufficient security assurances from Canadian authorities as the reason for the decision, which was communicated on social media Wednesday. In a letter addressed to Acting Indian Consul-General Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah voiced concerns that holding consular camps at religious venues could be worsening community divisions and recommended relocating the events.

In a statement issues on Friday, the Peel Regional Police said, "Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau have arrested and charged an individual involved in demonstrations at a Brampton Mandir. On Monday, November 4, Peel Regional Police responded to a large demonstration at a Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the Public Order Unit was deployed to ensure the safety of all participants. Police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstrations, many of which were captured on video."

"In one video, an individual is captured using a loudspeaker to incite violence, calling for groups to storm Sikh temples. On November 6, 2024, Ranendra Lal Banerjee, a 57-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with Public incitement of hatred contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. He was released with conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date," the Canadian police added.

"Arrest warrants have since been issued for 24-year-old Armaan Gahlot of Kitchener, and 22-year-old Arpit (No surname) of no fixed address for the following offences: Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Conspiracy to Commit Assault with a Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Mischief. As investigators make attempts to locate, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into police," the statement further said.

The arrest of an Indian-origin man instead of pro-Khalistan supporters behind the Brampton temple violence has sparked massive outrage on social media platforms. "What a shame A police has to disable replies to tweets. This biased Khalistani police Peel Regional Police has lost moral right to be a police force," wrote on irked user on X.

Another added, "Hindus are being persecuted in Christian majority Canada. When Hindus were attacked the Peel police failed to prevent it. Khalistani terrorists roam Canada freely. But Hindus are arrested for protesting violence against them."

"Trudeau's Canada is to Hindus what Hitler's Germany was to Jews," remarked another enraged user.

Here's a look at some of the reaction to Peel Regional Police's move to arrest an Indian-origin man instead of a pro-Khalistan supporters:

