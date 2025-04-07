user
'PhD in Econ from Harvard is bad': Elon Musk's swipe at Trump tariff advisor Pete Navarro as feud goes public

Tesla boss Elon Musk unleashed a fiery salvo against Pete Navarro - trade and manufacturing advisor to US President Donald Trump — over the ongoing debate around tariffs and their economic fallout.

Published: Apr 7, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

Tesla boss Elon Musk unleashed a fiery salvo against Pete Navarro - trade and manufacturing advisor to US President Donald Trump — over the ongoing debate around tariffs and their economic fallout.

The controversy erupted after Navarro appeared on CNN, staunchly defending the new wave of tariffs rolled out by the US government. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of the interview, praising Navarro for his detailed explanation and highlighting his academic pedigree. "Here is Peter Navarro explaining the tariffs and contrary to the paid fake expert class that is usually on corporate media, Peter Navarro has a PhD in economics from Harvard. He’s also not going to lie to you about what is happening to a globalist agenda. Notice how he uses specific details instead of blank statements, like chaos agent, and destroying America,” the user wrote.

Musk, however, fired back with a scathing remark: "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing." "Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem," he added.

The Tesla CEO’s retort sparked a flurry of reactions across the platform.

Also read: Trump’s Tariff War: Why It’s Hurting Everyone | Opinion

A user replied with a quote by Thomas Sowell that reads “In every disaster throughout American history, there always seems to be a man from Harvard in the middle of of it”. Musk agreed with the user, saying “Yup”.

Following Trump’s latest reciprocal tariffs announcement, the US markets nosedived, registering the worst trading week in years. The ripple effect was brutal for tech stocks, with Musk and other Silicon Valley heavyweights bearing the brunt of the selloff. According to CNBC, the Tesla chief alone has seen his net worth plunge by over $30 billion since the announcement.

Also read: Stock markets crash: China, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets top losers. Is India still better?

