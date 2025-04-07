user
user icon

Bangladesh urges Trump to delay tariffs, pledges major boost in US imports

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged US President Trump to delay reciprocal tariffs by three months, pledging increased US imports, including agricultural goods, LNG, and further trade facilitation measures.
 

Muhammad Yunus urges US President Donald Trump to postpone tariff measures on Bangladesh ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 9:16 PM IST

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has addressed a letter to US President Donald J Trump requesting him to postpone the application of US reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for three months to allow the interim government to smoothly implement its initiative to substantially increase US exports to Bangladesh, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Monday.

"We are the first country to take such a pro-active initiative," he said in his letter, citing the visit of High Representative Dr Khalilur Rahman to Washington DC in February.

Also read: Is Donald Trump crashing global markets on purpose? What we know so far

Ever since, the two sides have been working closely to identify specific actions, the statement said.
Bangladesh is also the first country to enter into a multi-year agreement to import liquefied natural gas from the US, it added.
The centrepiece of Bangladesh's actions is to significantly increase imports of US agricultural products such as cotton, wheat, corn and soybean which will offer benefits to US farmers, the statement said.

Bangladesh has the lowest tariff on most US exports in the South Asian region. The Chief Adviser indicated further tariff cuts on US products are being fashioned, including top US export items such as gas turbines, semiconductors and medical equipment.
Bangladesh will build dedicated duty-free bonded warehouses for cotton to improve speed to market.

"We are eliminating certain testing requirements, rationalising packaging, labelling and certification requirements and undertaking trade facilitation measures such as simplifying customs procedures and standards," the Chief Adviser added.

Also read: Market panic over Trump tariffs: Why long-term investors in Sensex, Nifty must stay calm

"Bangladesh will take all necessary actions to fully support your trade agenda," Professor Yunus assured President Trump.
A separate letter detailing the actions by Bangladesh will be sent by the Commerce Adviser to the US Trade Representative soon, the statement said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

INS Sahyadri docks in Colombo, strengthening India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation dmn

INS Sahyadri docks in Colombo, strengthening India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation

'PhD in Econ from Harvard is bad': Elon Musk's swipe at Trump tariff advisor Pete Navarro as feud goes public shk

'PhD in Econ from Harvard is bad': Elon Musk's swipe at Trump tariff advisor Pete Navarro as feud goes public

Man files lawsuit against Chinese firm for emotional distress after being slapped 4,800 times in online game dmn

Man files lawsuit against Chinese firm for emotional distress after being slapped 4,800 times in online game

BREAKING: 'No inflation,' says Trump as markets nosedive under tariff shock, tells Fed to cut rates ddr

'No inflation!' Trump shrugs off market meltdown, pushes Fed to cut rates as China retaliates

Is Donald Trump crashing global markets on purpose? What we know so far ddr

Is Donald Trump crashing global markets on purpose? What we know so far

Recent Stories

Stock market crash & tariff war: Recession fears overblown? 'Make in India' could be the winner opinion snt

Stock market crash & tariff war: Recession fears overblown? 'Make in India' could be the winner | Opinion

Market panic over Trump tariffs: Why long-term investors in Sensex, Nifty must stay calm ddr

Market panic over Trump tariffs: Why long-term investors in Sensex, Nifty must stay calm

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood vows to take action against schools over fee hike, slams previous AAP govt for inaction ddr

Action soon against Delhi schools over fee hike: Govt orders full audit, blames AAP for 'negligence'

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row ddr

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row

Evaluation of AI large language model applications in final stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw dmn

Evaluation of AI large language model applications in final stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Recent Videos

Stock Market Crash EXCLUSIVE | What Should Middle-Class, Rich Investors Do? Here's Expert's Advice

Stock Market Crash EXCLUSIVE | What Should Middle-Class, Rich Investors Do? Here's Expert's Advice

Video Icon
Global Bubble Burst Hits Indian Market: Expert Amit Goel Warns of More Volatility Ahead

Global Bubble Burst Hits Indian Market: Expert Amit Goel Warns of More Volatility Ahead

Video Icon
Market Weak on Monday: Expert Sunil Shah Predicts Stabilization Amidst Bearish Undercurrent

Market Weak on Monday: Expert Sunil Shah Predicts Stabilization Amidst Bearish Undercurrent

Video Icon
Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers

Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers

Video Icon
iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

Video Icon