'Maratha Sardar': New banners come up demanding Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM amid suspense (WATCH)

As Maharashtra’s political corridors remain abuzz with debates over the state’s next chief minister, new banners hailing Eknath Shinde as the "Maratha Sardar" have surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

As Maharashtra’s political corridors remain abuzz with debates over the state’s next chief minister, new banners hailing Eknath Shinde as the "Maratha Sardar" have surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These displays advocate for Shinde's reappointment as chief minister.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the Sakal Maratha Samaj, a group that has gained attention in recent years for championing the Maratha reservation movement, is reportedly behind the banners. However, the exact individuals or groups responsible for putting them up remain unknown. 

While the banners resonate with the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, they’ve also sparked controversy. BJP leaders argue that invoking caste sentiments could aggravate the already delicate political scenario, especially as sections of the Maratha community contemplate reigniting demands for reservation under the OBC quota.

“When a banner reads that it has been put up by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, it clearly means that it is the demand put forth by the entire community,” said a Sena MLA from the district.

Shiv Sena supporters insist that Mahayuti’s electoral campaign was headed by Eknath Shinde, and hence, the chief ministerial seat should remain with their leader. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, who won 132 seats in the 288-member assembly, are also claiming for the top post.

