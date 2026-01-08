BNP leader Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a Swechchhasebak Dal organizer, was shot dead in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar. His killing highlights the targeting of mid‑tier opposition figures and adds to Bangladesh’s cycle of election violence ahead of 2026 polls.

Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) organizer, was gunned down in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on January 7, 2026. His killing highlights the risks faced by mid‑tier opposition leaders in Bangladesh’s volatile political climate.

Musabbir held positions in the BNP’s Swechchhasebak Dal, the party’s volunteer wing. He served as general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North and was later reported as member secretary of the national committee. These roles placed him at the center of BNP’s street mobilization, responsible for rallying supporters and coordinating demonstrations.

Unlike BNP’s national figures, Azizur Rahman Musabbir operated at the grassroots level. He was known for organizing protests and keeping the party visible in Dhaka’s northern districts. His presence at rallies and marches made him a recognizable target in a city where political confrontation often turns violent.

The Swechchhasebak Dal has long been crucial for BNP’s ground operations. Leaders like Azizur Rahman Musabbir translate party directives into action, ensuring turnout during campaigns and maintaining pressure on the Awami League.

The timing is significant. Bangladesh heads into general elections in February 2026, and violence against BNP figures has escalated. Azizur Rahman Musabbir’s killing follows the recent murder of Osman Hadi, another youth leader, highlighting a pattern of attacks on political organizers.