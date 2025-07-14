WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director, Saima Wazed, is on leave amid corruption allegations, including fraud and misuse of power. Dr. Catharina Boehme is serving as Officer-in-Charge.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent Sheikh Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region, on leave amid corruption charges raised against the interim Bangladesh government.

In a reply to ANI, WHO said, “WHO's Regional Director, SEARO, Saima Wazed, is currently on leave.”

WHO also said that Dr Catharina Boehme will serve as Officer-in-Charge during this period. "During this period, Dr Catharina Boehme is serving as Officer-in-Charge," the organisation stated.

When asked further about why Saima Wazed was sent on leave, WHO said, “We have no further comment at this time.”

According to reports, action was taken after Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filed cases against her for fraud, forgery, and misuse of power. Dr Catharina Boehme is expected to reach the WHO SEARO office in New Delhi on July 15.

Reacting to the action taken by WHO, Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said in a Facebook post on Saturday, “We welcome the World Health Organisation's reported decision to place Saima Wazed on indefinite leave amid ongoing investigations into serious allegations of fraud, forgery and abuse of power. We view this as an important first step toward accountability.”

He added, “We firmly believe that a permanent resolution is necessary, one that removes Ms. Wazed from her position, revokes all associated privileges and restores integrity to this prestigious role and the credibility of the UN system as a whole.”

He also said, “The people of Bangladesh and the global public are happy to see the emergence of transparency, honesty, and justice.”