From DMart to DLF: Stocks to watch out for on Monday, July 14
Stocks like RVNL, NLC India, DMart, DLF, RITES, and RailTel are in focus on Monday. Heavy selling in these stocks caused both the Sensex and Nifty to drop 1% on Friday.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Stocks to Watch Today:
RVNL, NLC India, DMart, DLF, RITES, and RailTel are key stocks to watch on Monday. Heavy selling in IT, auto, and energy stocks led to a 1% drop in both the Sensex and Nifty on Friday.
Sensex
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 82,500.47, down 0.83%. During trading, it hit a low of 82,442.25, down 0.89%.
Nifty
2,450 stocks declined on the BSE, while 1,557 advanced and 158 remained unchanged. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 25,149.85, down 0.81%.
RVNL
RVNL secured a ₹213.22 crore contract from South Central Railway to upgrade the existing 1x25 kV traction system to 2x25 kV in the Duvvada-Rajahmundry and Samalkot-Kakinada Port sections. The project will be completed in 24 months.
Religare Enterprises
Religare Enterprises announced a ₹1,500 crore fundraising round. ₹750 crore will be invested by entities linked to the Burman family, owners of Dabur. HT Media and JM Financial are among the other investors. The funds will expand the company's business and boost strategic initiatives. The company will issue 6.38 crore warrants convertible into equity shares.
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a slight 0.11% dip in net consolidated profit to ₹772.81 crore in the April-June quarter. The company, which operates a supermarket chain under the DMart brand, had a consolidated profit of ₹773.68 crore in the same quarter last year.
Adani Green Energy
Adani Green Energy announced that its operational renewable energy generation capacity increased by 45% to 15,816 MW compared to the June quarter of last year. The company's operational renewable energy generation capacity was 10,934 MW in April-June 2024.
Disclaimer:
Investments in the stock market are risky. Asianet News does not encourage investment in the stock market. This report is for informational purposes only. Consult an expert before investing.
DLF
DLF revised its dividend record date to August 4, 2025. The board recommended a dividend of ₹6 per share. The final dividend will be paid on or before September 2, 2025.
HUDCO
HUDCO signed an agreement with MPEUDCL for ₹1 trillion in financial assistance for housing and infrastructure projects over five years. HUDCO will also provide consulting services.
RailTel
RailTel received a ₹10.27 crore order from Indian Overseas Bank.