US Ambassador Sergio Gor lauded India's debut in the global semiconductor supply chain at Micron's Gujarat facility inauguration. He cited $19 billion in 10 ongoing projects as proof of PM Modi's vision and praised the deepening US-India partnership.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, praised India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain, highlighting that India is becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing. He also spoke about the growing relationship between the United States and India. Gor mentioned that there are currently 10 semiconductor projects worth 19 billion dollars being developed in India, which shows the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at the inauguration of Micron's new semiconductor facility in Gujarat, Gor said, "Today marks India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain as a manufacturing nation. This is just the beginning. With 10 semiconductor projects worth $19 billion underway across India, that is a direct testament to your Prime Minister's leadership, to his vision, and to his ability to secure the future for India and for our global partners, including the United States."

Strengthening US-India Strategic Partnership

"Gujarat's leadership is incentivising semiconductor projects. From Sanand to Dholera, it sets an example for your entire country... We are beyond proud of Micron being here, and in just the last few years, they have achieved incredible results. The United States stands ready to participate in this growth. American companies are watching closely, and many are eager to explore opportunities to do business in Gujarat. President Trump cares deeply about our relationship. The next three years of our administration enable our two nations to tap into the limitless potential that exists," he said.

He added, "This facility represents the future. It represents American technology leadership working hand in hand with Indian manufacturing excellence. It represents supply chain resilience, built on trust between our two great democracies. The chips packaged in this facility will power devices around the world. More importantly, the partnership this facility represents will power our shared prosperity and security for generations to come."

$2.75 Billion Investment and 'TRUST' Initiative

Gor said a 2.75 billion dollar investment is seen as a major step in strengthening US-India relations and boosting both countries' technology leadership. He emphasised that this project represents more than just a factory; it marks the future of the global semiconductor industry and shows the shared commitment to building strong and reliable supply chains.

"I join you today for this historic moment, the inauguration of Micron's pioneer project, India's first major semiconductor assembly and test facility. This $2.75 billion investment represents far more than a new factory. It represents the future of American technology leadership, the strength of the U.S.-India partnership, and our shared commitment to building resilient supply chains that serve both our nations and the world... Under President Trump's leadership, we are securing our position at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry... Our president has a dear friendship with your prime minister. It is something that has endured for many years in the past, and it is something that we will carry on for the next 3 years of the Trump administration in Washington," he said.

He added, "When PM Modi and President Trump met in Washington last February, they launched the U.S.-India Compact. Compact stands for Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology. At the heart of this framework is the TRUST initiative, transforming the relationship utilising strategic technology. Today's inauguration embodies that vision. Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology... Creating resilient supply chains for these critical components requires building semiconductor ecosystems in multiple trusted locations."

A Secure and Reliable Alternative

"Gujarat has emerged as a vital hub in this network. India's role in the global semiconductor supply chain is not just welcome, it is essential... As other nations in this neighbourhood aggressively expand production of legacy chips and seek to dominate the sector, India offers a secure and reliable alternative. Your focus on mature chip designs and assembly, testing, marking, and packaging operations complements America's drive to produce the most advanced chips domestically," he said. (ANI)