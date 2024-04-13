Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Riddhi Patel, pro-Palestine protester threatened to 'murder' Bakersfield City council?

    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    An unsettling incident unfolded at the Bakersfield City Council chambers on Wednesday night when an Indian-American woman, identified as Riddhi Patel, was arrested for issuing chilling threats against council members and the mayor.

    Who is Riddhi Patel?

    Riddhi Patel (28) a known pro-Palestine protestor, faced the consequences of her actions as she was accused of 16 felony counts. She was booked into jail on suspicion of eight counts of intending to terrorize with the threats and an additional eight counts of threatening city officials during her speech.

    The controversy erupted during a segment of the council meeting dedicated to public commentary. Patel took the opportunity to voice her opposition to proposed security measures, particularly the installation of metal detectors, which she perceived as an unjust criminalisation of the public.

    Her comments reached a disturbing crescendo when she directly threatened the council members, declaring, "You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors," followed by the chilling assertion, "We'll see you at your house. We'll murder you."

    Patel further escalated her tirade, exclaiming, "I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf******."

    During her speech, Patel also made derogatory remarks about Navratri, a Hindu festival, labeling it as a "festival of oppressors," and invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Jesus Christ before issuing her threats.

    The shocking nature of Patel's speech quickly spread across social media platforms, with videos of her remarks going viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. The video garnered significant attention, amassing over 3 million views and drawing widespread condemnation.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
