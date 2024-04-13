Sydney shopping mall attack: Video of face-off between attacker and civilian goes viral (WATCH)

Several posts on social media captured the frantic scene as crowds fled the mall and police vehicles, along with emergency services, rushed to the area, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the swift response from authorities.

Police in Sydney on Saturday (April 13) responded to a harrowing scene at Westfield Bondi Junction, where a man was shot following reports of multiple people stabbed, according to city authorities.

New South Wales Police rushed to the scene, as emergency services were called in to manage the situation, detailed in a statement issued by the department. "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details," the police statement urged, stressing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Amid the turmoil, the shopping center saw a mass evacuation, with hundreds of individuals hurriedly exiting the premises, as reported by news site news.com.au. Despite evacuation efforts, some individuals remained trapped inside

Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying ordeal, with two witnesses informing Reuters that they heard gunshots echoing through the mall.

"Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets," one witness described, highlighting the tense atmosphere in the vicinity.

Another witness described scenes of panic and sought refuge in a nearby jewelry store after observing a woman lying on the ground.

While a police operation was confirmed by New South Wales state police, no further details were immediately provided regarding the ongoing situation.

Several posts on social media captured the frantic scene as crowds fled the mall and police vehicles, along with emergency services, rushed to the area, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the swift response from authorities.