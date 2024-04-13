Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    RJD promises 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls

    Yadav outlined specific plans for immediate action upon assuming power and said, "From 15th August, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from August 15."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (April 13) unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, outlining 24 promises aimed at Bihar's development.

    Addressing the gathering at the manifesto release event, Yadav stressed the significance of the 'Parivartan Patra' and said, "Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar."

    Highlighting the focus on addressing unemployment, Yadav said, "If our INDIA alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country." He criticized the BJP's track record on job creation, contrasting it with their pledge of 2 crore jobs and assuring fulfillment of their promises.

    Additionally, he announced financial assistance for women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, promising Rs 1 lakh annually on Raksha Bandhan and affordable gas cylinders.

    The manifesto also pledges to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and grant special status to Bihar. In a bid to enhance connectivity, Yadav announced plans to construct five new airports across the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj, and Raxaul.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
