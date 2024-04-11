Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    The newly appointed high commissioner has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020. Prior to this, she had also served as the director general of the UK’s Northern Ireland Office.

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    The United Kingdom on Thursday announced the name of Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India. She will be replacing incumbent Alex Ellis this month. The development comes after Alex Ellis' new diplomatic posting.

    In a statement, the British High Commission in Delhi said, "Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment."

    'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

    The newly appointed high commissioner has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020. Prior to this, she had also served as the director general of the UK’s Northern Ireland Office.

    It should be noted that the UK and India have been engaging in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA).

    So far the two countries have held 14th round of FTA talks. The two countries are facing challenges in negotiations that include disputes over visas, social security, and market access. 

    In the negotiations, India has been seeking for greater mobility for its skilled professionals in sectors like IT and healthcare, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty. 

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    While the UK has been negotiating for major cuts in import duties on goods, such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates, and certain confectionery items.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt

    BREAKING: Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Im not perfect Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video snt

    'I'm not perfect': Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video

    Considering Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    'Considering' Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 see full list here gcw

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 | See full list HERE

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war snt

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check

    Orange ke rang se After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH) AJR

    'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range rkn

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona snt

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon