Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

The newly appointed high commissioner has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020. Prior to this, she had also served as the director general of the UK’s Northern Ireland Office.

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced the name of Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India. She will be replacing incumbent Alex Ellis this month. The development comes after Alex Ellis' new diplomatic posting.

In a statement, the British High Commission in Delhi said, "Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment."

It should be noted that the UK and India have been engaging in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA).

So far the two countries have held 14th round of FTA talks. The two countries are facing challenges in negotiations that include disputes over visas, social security, and market access.

In the negotiations, India has been seeking for greater mobility for its skilled professionals in sectors like IT and healthcare, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty.

While the UK has been negotiating for major cuts in import duties on goods, such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates, and certain confectionery items.