PM Modi raised concerns with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing over armed groups and military operations near the border. He highlighted the impact on Indian civilians and the refugee influx, urging Myanmar to ensure their safety.

PM Flags Cross-Border Spillover Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised concerns over the impact of Myanmar's armed group activities along India's border areas and discussed the issue of refugees with the President of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, during the high-level bilateral talks between the two leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

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Addressing a special briefing on the visit of Myanmar's President, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Prime Minister specifically addressed concerns about cross-border spillover from Myanmar's internal conflict, while noting that such actions, along with corresponding military operations by the Myanmar Army close to the border, have significant implications for people living on the Indian side.

"This issue was raised by the Prime Minister today in the conversation and he emphasized this point: that these groups, their activities continue around our borders. And in response, the actions of the Myanmar army against them also happen very close to the borders," Misri said. "And it has a lot of impact on the people living on this side, the Indian side of the border. So sometimes, there can be some damage there, or as you also said, many refugees come to our side from across that border," he added.

Misri added that PM Modi urged Myanmar authorities to ensure that operations near the border do not harm civilians living on the Indian side. "The Prime Minister said that about this, the Myanmar army and the authorities there in Myanmar should pay attention to this, and this action should be done in such a way that there is no loss, especially to the people living on the Indian side," he said.

Refugee Influx and Repatriation Discussed

On the refugee situation, Misri acknowledged the influx into Mizoram due to the active hostilities in the Southeast Asian country. "We all know that refugees have come to Mizoram for some time because of this reason," he said. "As far as the issue of refugees is concerned, it is a bit of a more complicated matter. There is a system to send the refugees back; there is a mechanism for it. And the authorities of both countries are in contact with each other as to how they will be sent back," Misri said.

Regarding the return of refugees, Misri said the matter is "a bit more complicated" but added that both countries have mechanisms in place for repatriation. Addressing concerns over Mizoram's demography, Misri said, "The Myanmar government also believes that these people have not come as permanent refugees. And as soon as normalcy returns on the other side of the border, these people will go back to their side."

The critical matter came during high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, earlier today. The Myanmar President is currently on a four-day visit to India from May 30 to June 2.

(ANI)