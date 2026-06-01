President Droupadi Murmu met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing, calling Myanmar a key partner and India's "gateway to Southeast Asia". Hlaing also met PM Modi to discuss trade, connectivity, and strengthening bilateral ties.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as part of the latter's visit to India and described Myanmar as India's "gateway to Southeast Asia", underlining the strategic importance of ties between the two neighbouring countries.

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According to an official release issued by the President's Secretariat, Murmu welcomed President Hlaing and said India and Myanmar share deep cultural, civilisational and spiritual ties that date back centuries. She noted that the bilateral relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual understanding and friendship.

Strategic Importance and Bilateral Policies

Calling Myanmar an important partner in India's "Neighbourhood First", "Act East" and "MAHASAGAR" policies, President Murmu said it holds a unique strategic position as the only ASEAN nation sharing a land border with India.

The President congratulated Hlaing on assuming office and said India looks forward to working closely with the new government to further strengthen bilateral ties. She also conveyed India's steadfast support for Myanmar's efforts towards peace and reconciliation.

Highlighting connectivity as a key pillar of the India-Myanmar partnership, Murmu expressed hope that ongoing connectivity projects between the two countries would be completed at the earliest with the support of the Myanmar government. "The President said that connectivity is an important pillar of the India-Myanmar partnership, and expressed hope that ongoing connectivity projects will be completed at the earliest with the support of the Government of Myanmar," the release read.

She also noted that trade relations between the two countries have expanded across sectors, including pharmaceuticals, machinery and agricultural products, while adding that bilateral trade remains below its full potential and can be further enhanced.

The details of the meeting were also posted on X, where the Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Murmu emphasised that the shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people ties lend a unique warmth to India-Myanmar relations and reiterated India's continued support for Myanmar's pursuit of peace and reconciliation. "President Droupadi Murmu received President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that the shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bonds lend a unique warmth to India-Myanmar relations. She stated that Myanmar is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. She conveyed India's steadfast support for Myanmar's pursuit of peace and reconciliation," the post stated.

The two leaders also expressed confidence that the longstanding friendship between India and Myanmar will continue to deepen in the years ahead.

Myanmar President holds 'Productive Meeting' with PM Modi

Before meeting President Murmu, the Myanmar President held a "productive meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X following the meeting, PM Modi said India was honoured that President Hlaing chose India for his first foreign visit after assuming office. He also noted that it was "equally gladdening" that the Myanmar President began his visit from the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, seeking the blessings of Lord Buddha. "Had a productive meeting with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. We in India are honoured that he has chosen India for his first foreign visit as President. Equally gladdening is the fact that he began the visit from Bodh Gaya with the blessings of Lord Buddha. We reviewed the full range of India-Myanmar relations. Myanmar is vital to India's policies of 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and Indo-Pacific," the post read.

Deepening Cooperation Across Key Sectors

PM Modi said the talks focused on expanding cooperation in trade, rare earths, healthcare, connectivity, heritage restoration and capacity building. The two sides also agreed to work closely in emerging and strategic areas, including maritime security and cybersecurity. "Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in trade, rare earths, healthcare, connectivity, heritage restoration and capacity building. We also agreed to work closely in areas such as maritime security, cyber security and more," the Prime Minister added.

The Myanmar President is currently on a four-day visit to India from May 30 to June 2. (ANI)