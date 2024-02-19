Who is Ashwin Ramaswami, first Indian-American Gen Z candidate running for Georgia state senate?

Ramaswami, born to Tamil Nadu immigrants in 1990, brings a unique blend of Indian heritage and American upbringing. Armed with a background in software engineering, election security, and technology law, he is on a mission to give back to his community and redefine political representation for his generation.

Ashwin Ramaswami, a 24-year-old second-generation Indian-American, is breaking barriers by becoming the first Gen Z individual of Indian descent to run for a state or federal legislature in the United States. Running under the Democratic party banner, Ramaswami aims to secure a position in the Georgia State Senate for District 48.

Hailing from Johns Creek, Ramaswami, born to Tamil Nadu immigrants in 1990, brings a unique blend of Indian heritage and American upbringing. Armed with a background in software engineering, election security, and technology law, he is on a mission to give back to his community and redefine political representation for his generation.

In an interview with a news organisation, Ramaswami expressed his realization that he could be the change he wanted to see by stepping into the political arena. As a Democrat, he aspires to replace the incumbent Republican Shawn Still, who faced indictment alongside former President Donald Trump for their involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Despite his youth, Ramaswami sees his age as an asset, allowing him to bridge generational gaps and bring a fresh perspective to politics. Engaging with peers and older generations alike, he emphasizes the importance of integrity and competence in shaping effective governance.

Ramaswami's parents, both IT professionals who migrated to the US in the 1990s, instilled in him a deep appreciation for Indian culture and philosophy. A Hindu by faith, he attended Chinmaya Mission Balavihar during his formative years, immersing himself in the teachings of epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita.

If successfully elected, Ramaswami would make history as the first Gen Z State Senator in Georgia. Additionally, he would hold the distinction of being the only Georgia state legislator with both a computer science and law degree, further emphasizing his commitment to addressing issues such as education, employment, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and reproductive rights that matter to his constituents.