The White House confirmed Trump's team is discussing an Iranian proposal to end the ongoing conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the proposal was taken up at the highest level of the US government.

The White House on Sunday confirmed that a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz is being discussed by US President Donald Trump and his national security team.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the proposal has been taken up at the highest level. "I can confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning - the meeting may be ongoing, maybe not... The proposal was being discussed... I wouldn't say they are considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of and you'll hear directly from the president, I am sure, on this topic very soon," she said.

Proposal Details and US Stance

The proposal sent by Iran outlines a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and bring an end to the conflict, with a condition that negotiations on its nuclear programme be held at a later stage. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical maritime route for global energy supplies, and its closure has contributed to tensions and disruptions in the region. President Trump has maintained that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Leavitt said that the administration's position on Iran's nuclear programme has been clearly communicated, adding that the president's red lines have been "made very, very clear."

Iran's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a list of Tehran's red lines during his diplomatic visit to Pakistan, according to Iranian state media outlet Fars. These red lines include issues related to Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz. The report stated that the exchange was intended to clarify Iran's position and was not part of direct negotiations with the United States.

Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's "positions and support" during the recent conflict with the United States, describing Iran-Russia ties as a "strategic partnership". His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations. He stated that discussions in Pakistan focused on the conditions under which Iran-US talks could resume.

Path to Negotiation and Sticking Points

According to reports, the proposal was conveyed to the US through Pakistani intermediaries after Washington cancelled a planned visit by its envoys. The United States has demanded that Iran halt uranium enrichment and relocate its nuclear stockpile, while Tehran has called for the removal of US naval restrictions before talks proceed. (ANI)

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