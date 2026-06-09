The IATA has bolstered its PaxInsight passenger satisfaction program by incorporating Virgin Atlantic's trans-Atlantic routes. This allows the airline to benchmark its customer experience against industry averages and competitors on over 60 travel attributes.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced a strengthening of its IATA PaxInsight passenger satisfaction benchmarking program with the addition of Virgin Atlantic's trans-Atlantic routes to the survey.

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How PaxInsight Works

From booking and check-in to flight comfort and the arrival experience, PaxInsight measures satisfaction on more than 60 travel attributes across the passenger journey. According to a release, airlines participating in the program are able to benchmark their own customers' satisfaction levels against industry averages and against their competitors on the same routes.

Over the past year, PaxInsight has collected feedback from more than 57,000 passengers from its participating airlines. The solution uses a trusted survey methodology with a representative sample by class of travel and city pair based on monthly schedule data. With survey responses being visible to airlines within five minutes of survey completion, airlines can quickly respond to opportunities, challenges, or changes in passenger behaviour.

Virgin Atlantic's Perspective

"We continually listen to our customers through a range of satisfaction surveys and real-time feedback, helping us to prioritize investments and uphold our award-winning premium experience. PaxInsight will now allow us to gain even richer insight into customers' experiences on this hugely important trans-Atlantic market, offering accurate benchmarking and timely, comparable data, supporting our journey to become the most loved travel company," said Juha Jaervinen, Chief Customer Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

IATA on Data-Driven Improvements

PaxInsight is the latest addition to IATA's data and insights portfolio that helps airlines make more informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, increase safety, and identify growth opportunities.

According to the release, Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President, Products and Services, said, "Data and insights are important for any airline to better understand their business and respond to changes in the market. This is particularly true when it comes to the person at the centre of any airline operation: the passenger. While airlines can easily survey their own passengers, PaxInsight brings valuable insights by being able to benchmark against competitors. And with each carrier that joins the program, that value increases to the benefit of airlines and the passengers they serve." (ANI)